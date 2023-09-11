The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) closed at $59.82, marking a +0.83% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.67%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 7.41% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 3.09%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.73%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect The Charles Schwab Corporation to post earnings of $0.77 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 30%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.73 billion, down 14.01% from the year-ago period.

SCHW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.27 per share and revenue of $19.43 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -16.15% and -6.43%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for The Charles Schwab Corporation should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% lower within the past month. The Charles Schwab Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, The Charles Schwab Corporation is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.15. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.

It is also worth noting that SCHW currently has a PEG ratio of 1.99. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial - Investment Bank was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.27 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.