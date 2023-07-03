The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) closed at $57.72, marking a +1.83% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 5.14%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect The Charles Schwab Corporation to post earnings of $0.90 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 7.22%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.61 billion, down 9.58% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.26 per share and revenue of $19.4 billion. These totals would mark changes of -16.41% and -6.57%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for The Charles Schwab Corporation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.49% lower. The Charles Schwab Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, The Charles Schwab Corporation is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.36. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.73, which means The Charles Schwab Corporation is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that SCHW has a PEG ratio of 3.24. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Financial - Investment Bank stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.85 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 223, which puts it in the bottom 12% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

