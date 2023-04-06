The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) closed the most recent trading day at $49.35, moving +0.98% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.91%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 35.87% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 7.22%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.24%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 17, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.91, up 18.18% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.18 billion, up 10.85% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.81 per share and revenue of $20.89 billion. These totals would mark changes of -2.31% and +0.61%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for The Charles Schwab Corporation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 13.25% lower. The Charles Schwab Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, The Charles Schwab Corporation currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.82. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.89.

We can also see that SCHW currently has a PEG ratio of 1.01. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Financial - Investment Bank stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.65 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, putting it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

