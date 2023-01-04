The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) closed at $83.35, marking a +1.72% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.4%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.36%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 1.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector lost 3.71%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.98%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from The Charles Schwab Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, The Charles Schwab Corporation is projected to report earnings of $1.08 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 25.58%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.52 billion, up 17.14% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for The Charles Schwab Corporation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.08% lower within the past month. The Charles Schwab Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, The Charles Schwab Corporation is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.74. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.49.

Investors should also note that SCHW has a PEG ratio of 0.74 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Financial - Investment Bank stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.04 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 75, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SCHW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

