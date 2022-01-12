The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) closed at $94.82, marking a +0.97% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.28% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.14%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 16.24% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's gain of 4.89% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.12% in that time.

The Charles Schwab Corporation will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 18, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.87, up 17.57% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.84 billion, up 15.86% from the prior-year quarter.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for The Charles Schwab Corporation. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 6.16% higher. The Charles Schwab Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, The Charles Schwab Corporation is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.89. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.33.

Investors should also note that SCHW has a PEG ratio of 0.95 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Bank industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.92 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 14, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

