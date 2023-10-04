The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

In the latest market close, The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) reached $51.41, with a +0.21% movement compared to the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.81%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.39%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.35%.

Shares of the company have depreciated by 14.04% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Finance sector's loss of 6.45% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.19%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of The Charles Schwab Corporation in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 16, 2023. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.76, marking a 30.91% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.69 billion, down 14.7% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.24 per share and revenue of $19.31 billion, indicating changes of -16.92% and -7.01%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for The Charles Schwab Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.96% downward. The Charles Schwab Corporation presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note The Charles Schwab Corporation's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 15.85. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.85.

It is also worth noting that SCHW currently has a PEG ratio of 1.9. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As the market closed yesterday, the Financial - Investment Bank industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, finds itself in the bottom 37% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.

