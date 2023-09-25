The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) closed the most recent trading day at $55.35, moving +0.36% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.13%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.45%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 5.16% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 0.59% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.38% in that time.

The Charles Schwab Corporation will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 16, 2023. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.76, down 30.91% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.71 billion, down 14.45% from the year-ago period.

SCHW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.24 per share and revenue of $19.34 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -16.92% and -6.84%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for The Charles Schwab Corporation should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.78% lower within the past month. The Charles Schwab Corporation is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Investors should also note The Charles Schwab Corporation's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 17. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 17, so we one might conclude that The Charles Schwab Corporation is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.

It is also worth noting that SCHW currently has a PEG ratio of 1.86. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Financial - Investment Bank stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.07 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, which puts it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

