The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) closed at $82.35, marking a +0.16% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.2%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.86%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 2.28% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's loss of 4.1% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.77% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from The Charles Schwab Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect The Charles Schwab Corporation to post earnings of $1.08 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 25.58%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.52 billion, up 17.14% from the prior-year quarter.

SCHW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.91 per share and revenue of $20.78 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +20.31% and +12.2%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for The Charles Schwab Corporation. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.03% lower. The Charles Schwab Corporation is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, The Charles Schwab Corporation currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.01. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.64.

Meanwhile, SCHW's PEG ratio is currently 0.93. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Financial - Investment Bank stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.12 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 44, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for the entirety of 2023? From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%.

Now our Director of Research is combing through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank to handpick the best 10 tickers to buy and hold. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these stocks when they’re released on January 3.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.