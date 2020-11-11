Dividends
The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 27, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SCHW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SCHW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $46.42, the dividend yield is 1.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SCHW was $46.42, representing a -10.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.65 and a 65.79% increase over the 52 week low of $28.

SCHW is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and BlackRock, Inc. (BLK). SCHW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.16. Zacks Investment Research reports SCHW's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -16.02%, compared to an industry average of 1%.

