The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 27, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SCHW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SCHW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $46.42, the dividend yield is 1.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SCHW was $46.42, representing a -10.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.65 and a 65.79% increase over the 52 week low of $28.

SCHW is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and BlackRock, Inc. (BLK). SCHW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.16. Zacks Investment Research reports SCHW's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -16.02%, compared to an industry average of 1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SCHW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SCHW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SCHW as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI)

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR)

VanEck Vectors ETF Trust (MOAT)

SPDR S&P Capital Markets ETF (KCE)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financial ETF (RYF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EQRR with an increase of 52.63% over the last 100 days. IAI has the highest percent weighting of SCHW at 7.13%.

