The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SCHW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that SCHW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $70.63, the dividend yield is 1.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SCHW was $70.63, representing a -2.63% decrease from the 52 week high of $72.54 and a 123.3% increase over the 52 week low of $31.63.

SCHW is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Morgan Stanley (MS) and BlackRock, Inc. (BLK). SCHW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.26. Zacks Investment Research reports SCHW's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 28.98%, compared to an industry average of 18.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SCHW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SCHW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SCHW as a top-10 holding:

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI)

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR)

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial (XLF)

iShares U.S. ETF Trust (IEFN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is EQRR with an increase of 39.73% over the last 100 days. IAI has the highest percent weighting of SCHW at 4.69%.

