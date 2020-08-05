The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2020

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 28, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SCHW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SCHW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $33.95, the dividend yield is 2.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SCHW was $33.95, representing a -34.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.65 and a 21.25% increase over the 52 week low of $28.

SCHW is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) and Morgan Stanley (MS). SCHW's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.38. Zacks Investment Research reports SCHW's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -21.32%, compared to an industry average of -7.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SCHW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SCHW through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SCHW as a top-10 holding:

ETF Series Solutions (ACSI)

ProShares Equities for Rising Rates ETF (EQRR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ACSI with an increase of 33.09% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SCHW at 0.03%.

