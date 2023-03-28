The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) closed at $53.85, marking a -1.84% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.16%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.64%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 29.56% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 7.8% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.07% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from The Charles Schwab Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 17, 2023. In that report, analysts expect The Charles Schwab Corporation to post earnings of $0.94 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 22.08%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.26 billion, up 12.56% from the prior-year quarter.

SCHW's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $4.11 per share and revenue of $21.68 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +5.38% and +4.44%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for The Charles Schwab Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 6.95% lower within the past month. The Charles Schwab Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, The Charles Schwab Corporation is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.35. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.94, which means The Charles Schwab Corporation is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, SCHW's PEG ratio is currently 1.32. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Bank industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.99 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, putting it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

