The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) closed the most recent trading day at $80.19, moving -0.5% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.19%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.01%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.09%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 1.21% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's gain of 3.08% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.7% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from The Charles Schwab Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.08, up 25.58% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.51 billion, up 17.12% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.91 per share and revenue of $20.81 billion. These totals would mark changes of +20.31% and +12.36%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for The Charles Schwab Corporation. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.1% lower. The Charles Schwab Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, The Charles Schwab Corporation is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.59. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.71, which means The Charles Schwab Corporation is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that SCHW has a PEG ratio of 0.91. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial - Investment Bank was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.09 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

