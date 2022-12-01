The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) closed at $81.73 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.98% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.09%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.12%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 4.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 6.59%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.55%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from The Charles Schwab Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, The Charles Schwab Corporation is projected to report earnings of $1.08 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 25.58%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $5.51 billion, up 17.12% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.91 per share and revenue of $20.81 billion. These totals would mark changes of +20.31% and +12.36%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for The Charles Schwab Corporation. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% lower. The Charles Schwab Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note The Charles Schwab Corporation's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 21.09. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.16, which means The Charles Schwab Corporation is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that SCHW has a PEG ratio of 0.93. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Financial - Investment Bank stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.12 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

