The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) closed the most recent trading day at $70.10, moving -0.69% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.63% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.67%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 3.98% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 2.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.89% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from The Charles Schwab Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.91, up 30% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.98 billion, up 10.01% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.89 per share and revenue of $20.97 billion. These totals would mark changes of +19.69% and +13.22%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for The Charles Schwab Corporation. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.22% higher within the past month. The Charles Schwab Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, The Charles Schwab Corporation is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 18.16. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.82.

We can also see that SCHW currently has a PEG ratio of 0.8. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Financial - Investment Bank was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.8 at yesterday's closing price.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 232, which puts it in the bottom 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow SCHW in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.