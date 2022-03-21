The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) closed at $89.01, marking a -1.1% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.58%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 5.13% over the past month, outpacing the Finance sector's gain of 0.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.67% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from The Charles Schwab Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, The Charles Schwab Corporation is projected to report earnings of $0.85 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 1.19%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.81 billion, up 2.02% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.95 per share and revenue of $20.48 billion, which would represent changes of +21.54% and +10.57%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for The Charles Schwab Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.84% higher. The Charles Schwab Corporation is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, The Charles Schwab Corporation currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 22.81. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 11.87, which means The Charles Schwab Corporation is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that SCHW has a PEG ratio of 1.05. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Financial - Investment Bank industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.8 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, which puts it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

