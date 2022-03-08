The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) closed at $75.69, marking a -0.88% move from the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.72%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.56%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.33%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 18.02% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 8.39% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.24% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from The Charles Schwab Corporation as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, The Charles Schwab Corporation is projected to report earnings of $0.86 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.38%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $4.84 billion, up 2.56% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.95 per share and revenue of $20.51 billion. These totals would mark changes of +21.54% and +10.72%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for The Charles Schwab Corporation. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.06% higher. The Charles Schwab Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, The Charles Schwab Corporation is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 19.33. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.91.

Also, we should mention that SCHW has a PEG ratio of 0.89. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. SCHW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.68 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 60, which puts it in the top 24% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

