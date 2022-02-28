The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) closed the most recent trading day at $84.46, moving -1.5% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.24%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.04%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 3.55% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 0.89%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.73%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from The Charles Schwab Corporation as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, The Charles Schwab Corporation is projected to report earnings of $0.86 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.38%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $4.84 billion, up 2.56% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.95 per share and revenue of $20.51 billion, which would represent changes of +21.54% and +10.72%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for The Charles Schwab Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.93% lower. The Charles Schwab Corporation currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, The Charles Schwab Corporation currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.7. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.71.

We can also see that SCHW currently has a PEG ratio of 1. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. SCHW's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.82 as of yesterday's close.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 38, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.