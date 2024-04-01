The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) closed the most recent trading day at $72.37, moving +0.04% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.2%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.6%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.11%.

Shares of the company have appreciated by 8.83% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's gain of 4.2% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.32%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of The Charles Schwab Corporation in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.74, down 20.43% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $4.72 billion, indicating a 7.75% decrease compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $3.36 per share and revenue of $19.68 billion, indicating changes of +7.35% and +4.49%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for The Charles Schwab Corporation. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.62% higher. The Charles Schwab Corporation is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, The Charles Schwab Corporation is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.55. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.77 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that SCHW currently has a PEG ratio of 1.38. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Financial - Investment Bank industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.22 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

