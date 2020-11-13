The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) Third-Quarter Results: Here's What Analysts Are Forecasting For Next Year

Investors in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) had a good week, as its shares rose 8.7% to close at US$44.72 following the release of its third-quarter results. Results were roughly in line with estimates, with revenues of US$2.4b and statutory earnings per share of US$0.48. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:SCHW Earnings and Revenue Growth November 13th 2020

Following the latest results, Charles Schwab's nine analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$15.4b in 2021. This would be a substantial 53% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to dip 2.5% to US$2.12 in the same period. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$15.4b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.96 in 2021. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Charles Schwab's earnings potential following these results.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of US$44.16, suggesting that the improved earnings per share outlook is not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Charles Schwab, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$53.00 and the most bearish at US$35.00 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Charles Schwab's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 53% revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 11%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 5.7% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Charles Schwab is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Charles Schwab's earnings potential next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Charles Schwab going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for Charles Schwab that you need to take into consideration.

