The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.18 Dividend

Regular readers will know that we love our dividends at Simply Wall St, which is why it's exciting to see The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) is about to trade ex-dividend in the next 3 days. If you purchase the stock on or after the 11th of February, you won't be eligible to receive this dividend, when it is paid on the 26th of February.

Charles Schwab's upcoming dividend is US$0.18 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of US$0.72 per share to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Charles Schwab has a trailing yield of 1.3% on the current share price of $55.74. Dividends are a major contributor to investment returns for long term holders, but only if the dividend continues to be paid. As a result, readers should always check whether Charles Schwab has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. That's why it's good to see Charles Schwab paying out a modest 34% of its earnings.

Generally speaking, the lower a company's payout ratios, the more resilient its dividend usually is.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:SCHW Historic Dividend February 7th 2021

Companies with consistently growing earnings per share generally make the best dividend stocks, as they usually find it easier to grow dividends per share. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. Fortunately for readers, Charles Schwab's earnings per share have been growing at 15% a year for the past five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. Charles Schwab has delivered 12% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. It's great to see earnings per share growing rapidly over several years, and dividends per share growing right along with it.

To Sum It Up

Is Charles Schwab worth buying for its dividend? Companies like Charles Schwab that are growing rapidly and paying out a low fraction of earnings, are usually reinvesting heavily in their business. Perhaps even more importantly - this can sometimes signal management is focused on the long term future of the business. We think this is a pretty attractive combination, and would be interested in investigating Charles Schwab more closely.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks Charles Schwab is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Charles Schwab and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

