The Chaos of Giving Advice: Interview with Dr. Jennifer Serlin

The last few years have been among the most challenging for financial advisors that I’ve seen in my 35 years in the industry. COVID-19, market volatility, runaway inflation, rising interest rates, record debt levels, consumer weariness, regulatory demands, AI threats, and on and on.

I asked Dr. Jennifer Serlin, Advice2Advisors’ performance coach for financial advisors, to discuss how she works with advisors to help them maintain their equilibrium amid this chaos and, where possible, what she recommends to help them grow during these turbulent times. In this interview, Dr. Jenn discusses the top-5 areas of concerns that she sees advisors battling day-in, day-out.

1) Market Volatility:

Advisors gradually learn to live with the vagaries of market volatility. It becomes part of their professional DNA. They understand the science behind market movements, and they know the history of the markets, both good and bad. How do you coach advisors to deal with the constant turmoil of market volatility as it relates to counseling their clients?

Dr. Jenn: Market volatility can bring about a degree of panic for even the most senior advisors. However, when we are in a state of heightened activation like this our brain can shift into a “fight, flight, or freeze” mode and redirect blood flow away from the higher regions of our brain, thus impairing effective decision-making. As a result, it is so important to manage this over-activation by utilizing the five key components of emotional intelligence: self-awareness, emotional regulation, effective communication, motivation, and empathy. Focusing on managing one’s emotions and behaving in a calm, well-regulated manner, rather than getting caught up in the market’s ups and downs, is critical for making sound judgments based on data rather than emotions, as well as for effectively helping clients navigate their anxieties during the same volatile times. Being able to distinguish between what is an area of concern versus what is truly within your control is essential for effectively navigating a volatile market. Destabilizing events are certainly of great concern, but they often cause an overfocus on the events themselves, rather than appropriating energy to focus on controlling the controllables. Truly knowing and focusing on what is controllable makes for a top-tier advisor. Destabilizing events will occur, but they are outside of an advisor's control. All that is within anyone's control is how you manage yourself, communicate with your clients, and respond to the volatility in the market. The most effective advisors will navigate a challenging market by maintaining their own sense of calm and well-being in the process.

2) Client Retention:

We know that there are two predominant drivers in business growth for advisors: new client acquisition and existing client retention. What do you get advisors to focus on to support client retention?

Dr. Jenn: Maintaining a long-term client relationship is contingent on a strong, trusting relationship with frequent and open communication. While advisors certainly need to have a strong understanding of the market, long-term client relationships are contingent on the strength of the relationship and the quality of the communication. These factors facilitate trust and safety, which are essential for successful client/advisor relationships. Clients need to know you care not only about their portfolios but about them as a person. Talking about more than your clients’ portfolios is time well spent. While advisors sometimes shy away from making the calls when there’s no news or even bad news, these are the times to reach out. When you’re inclined to lean out, it almost certainly means you should do the opposite and lean into the relationship. It is helpful to remember, that if they are already your client, most likely they don’t need you to prove your expertise on the market, but you do need to demonstrate that you care and understand your clients and their specific needs.

3) Compliance:

Too often, advisors see the regulators and their own compliance department as their enemy. It’s very common to hear an advisor say, “I can’t do that” or “they won’t let me say that” or “I’ll never get that past compliance”. How do you work with advisors to get them to see regulators and compliance as their allies versus their enemies?

Dr. Jenn: Thinking about compliance and regulators can strike fear in most advisors. The sheer number of rules and regulations can feel overwhelming. Advisors certainly must be aware of all the potential pitfalls of noncompliance, but a hyperfocus on those can amplify pressure and impede performance. It is equally important to focus on all the ways that compliance protects you and keeps your business safe. Compliance facilitates structure, safety, and security, literally and emotionally. It creates safe boundaries in which one is free to practice more effectively. While regulations can be onerous and challenging, a world without compliance is a far more frightening prospect. Rather than being the fearsome dragon that must be battled, it is worthwhile to regard compliance instead as the castle in which you can safely operate. Expending the energy to effectively manage your relationship with compliance, regarding it as a protector, rather than a foe, is critical to operating not only an ethical practice but one where you can operate from a place of safety and knowledge instead of angst, freeing you up to focus your attention where it is most needed.

4) Competition:

At Advice2Advisors we coach to “The 3 Confidences of Top-Producing Financial Advisors”, which focuses advisors on developing a confident mindset, a confident business structure, and a confident growth plan. Could you expand on how you prepare advisors to compete in these hyper-competitive times?

Dr. Jenn: When I work with advisors, we look at “confident humility” – know what you know, know what you don’t know, focus on your Ideal Client – be the expert to that client. If you are focused on the competition, what are you not attending to in your own business? We have only so much attention and energy; what is the most effective use of yours? If you are over-attending to others' business, you are expending your energy in an area of concern instead of in an area in which you have control. While it is important to be aware of the competition, it is time and energy squandered unless you turn that knowledge into motivation to further refine and engage with things within your control to advance your own business. Rather than focusing on the competition, attend to your unique value proposition: your skills, knowledge, and you as a person/your authentic self. This is where your greatest return on investment lies. The competition wins and you lose when you overfocus outward and vice versa.

5) Performance Pressure:

Advisors very often face at least three distinct forms of performance pressure: internal pressure to achieve the goals they’ve set for themselves; corporate-level pressure to hit the targets established by the firm; and client-specific pressure to help them achieve their own financial goals. Beyond goal setting, how do you work with advisors to deal with these pressures?

Dr. Jenn: I help advisors by looking at the sense of Agency: 1. Control, 2. Influence, 3. Concern – control the controllables, etc. Unquestionably, there’s a lot of pressure to deliver for clients and firms, making it critical to know how to use the pressure to improve rather than impair your performance. Peak performance requires pressure; the challenge is knowing just how much you need to succeed and then knowing how to get yourself to that place. Performance experts describe this concept using what is known as the zone of optimal performance, which is often depicted as an inverted U-shaped graph where too little pressure leads to under activation, while too much can lead to choking. Peak performance comes from knowing your activation sweet spot and then using different techniques to get yourself to that optimal level. Some situations require finding more activation, while others, especially high-pressure situations, require minimizing the level of activation. Key ways to achieve this are through emotional awareness and regulation, controlling the controllable, and settling boundaries at work. Finally, like top athletes, we need rest and recovery; every day can’t be gameday. Take downtime to prevent burnout and to strike a healthy balance that enables you to best manage pressure and show up at your best.

Dr. Jennifer Serlin lives in Arizona with her family and is a performance coach with Advice2Advisors for financial advisors throughout the U.S.A. and Canada.

Daniel Collison is Co-founder and Managing Partner with Advice2Advisors, which trains, mentors, and coach’s growth-oriented financial advisors of all tenures. He is also the author of Building Bigger & Better: Growth Strategies of Top-Producing Financial Advisors, FriesenPress, 2023.

