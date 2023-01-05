The challenges of being prepared for 2023: podcast

Markets

January 05, 2023

Peter Thal Larsen for Reuters

Reuters

 Reuters


LONDON (Reuters Breakingviews) - The global pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine exposed the difficulty of making predictions. Forecasting the coming year is even more fraught than usual. In this Viewsroom podcast, Breakingviews columnists discuss some scenarios that may play out in the next 12 months.

