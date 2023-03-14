The Challenges for Minorities and Underrepresented Groups During Times of Economic Uncertainty

By Octavio Sandoval, Director of Investments at Illumen Capital

Causes of these inequalities

Structural racism reaches back to the beginnings of U.S. history, stretches across its institutions and economy, and dwells within America’s culture. Its durability contributes to the perception that Black disadvantage is intrinsic, permanent, and therefore normal. It is important for asset allocators and asset owners to understand the history of women and other underrepresented groups in America. It is recommended that people visit educational institutions such as The Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Alabama. The museum takes visitors during the journey of slavery and racism in America. The museum starts with the global slave trade and the Middle Passage leading to slavery in America. Then the museum walks through Reconstruction, segregation, and racial lynchings that further prohibited African Americans from attaining basic civil rights. Lastly, the museum covers mass incarceration in America and more current racial biases throughout society. After experiencing the journey at the Legacy Museum, the visitor should understand that structural racism continues to exist and that there are still inequalities regarding access to capital for African Americans and other underrepresented groups compared to white men.

Continued challenges these individuals will face during an economic downturn

As context, humans are often asked to make decisions in stressful situations, for example, when the stakes are high and the potential consequences are uncertain, or when the clock is ticking and the task demand is overwhelming. In response, a train of biological responses to stress has evolved to allow people to make a fight-or-flight response. In the world of investments, heuristics are essentially mental shortcuts for solving problems in a quick way that delivers a useful result given time constraints. Investors and financial professionals use a heuristic approach to speed up analysis and investment decisions.

The disadvantages of using heuristics throughout investment processes is that heuristics can lead to systemic biases or errors in judgements. For instance, stereotypes are a kind of heuristic where decision makers form opinions or judgments about people whom they have never known. In particular, stereotyping takes group-level characteristics about certain social groups - often, ones that are discriminatory - and casts those characteristics onto all of the members in that group, regardless of their individual personalities, beliefs, skills, or behaviors.

By imposing oversimplified beliefs onto underrepresented people, decision-makers can quickly judge potential interactions or individual outcomes of those people. Due to these oversimplifications, these judgments are often plain wrong, derogatory, and perpetuate social divisions and exclusions.

In 2020, in the aftermath of the George Floyd racial justice reckoning, many major banks, corporations, and more importantly investment firms pledged to make diversity a top priority.

Black founders and Black-led startups saw historic gains in securing venture capital funding in 2021. However, as market conditions deteriorated, a lot of those gains were lost by the end of 2022. In 2022, adverse market conditions led to a 36% drop in overall venture capital dollars, but Black entrepreneurs saw a 45% decrease in financing. In 2022, U.S. women-led startups received 1.9% of the venture capital allocated, which is notably down from 2.4% of venture capital allocated in 2021. In 2022, U.S. Black-led startups received 1.1% of the venture capital allocated, which is notably down from 1.5% of venture capital allocated in 2021. In 2022, U.S. Latinx-led startups received 1.5% of the venture capital allocated, which is notably down from 2.5% of venture capital allocated in 2021.

Historically, white men managed 98.3% of the assets globally. To them, investing in founders from diverse backgrounds may be considered a riskier bet because the entrepreneurs don’t have similar stories and backgrounds as them, leading them to rely heavily on heuristics and most notably stereotypes for critical investment decisions.

Why investors ultimately should not shy away

The data continues to show that diverse teams tend to outperform homogenous teams. In investments, average companies led by women and people of color deliver stronger than all-white men leadership teams. In Institutional Investors’s Women Are Winning the Market Downturn, portfolios at least partly managed by women have outperformed their male counterparts and the outperformance is more pronounced in market downturns, notably in 2018 and 2022. As competitive as the investment world is, teams need to change their mindset to see diversity as a fruitful opportunity, which would allow them to slow down, process and act on new information more effectively. This would differentiate them from the pack. As a result, investment results would outperform their benchmarks.

