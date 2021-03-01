The Chairman of the Board of Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO), Germán Larrea Mota-Velasco, Just Sold 34% Of Their Holding

Some Southern Copper Corporation (NYSE:SCCO) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chairman of the Board, Germán Larrea Mota-Velasco, recently sold a substantial US$32m worth of stock at a price of US$76.75 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 34%, which is notable but not too bad.

Southern Copper Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Germán Larrea Mota-Velasco was the biggest sale of Southern Copper shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$71.33. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Southern Copper insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:SCCO Insider Trading Volume March 1st 2021

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Southern Copper insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$123m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Southern Copper Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Southern Copper stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Southern Copper makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Southern Copper you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

