The Chairman of the Board of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI), Gerald Colella, Just Bought 1.0% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) should definitely note that the Chairman of the Board, Gerald Colella, recently paid US$118 per share to buy US$118k worth of the stock. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 1.0%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At MKS Instruments

In fact, the recent purchase by Chairman of the Board Gerald Colella was not their only trade of MKS Instruments shares this year. Earlier in the year, they sold shares at a price ofUS$155 per share in a -US$465k transaction. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$121. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 1.25k shares for US$148k. But they sold 3.00k shares for US$465k. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:MKSI Insider Trading Volume August 8th 2022

Does MKS Instruments Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that MKS Instruments insiders own 0.5% of the company, worth about US$35m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The MKS Instruments Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. However, the longer term transactions are not so encouraging. We don't take much heart from transactions by MKS Instruments insiders over the last year. But they own a reasonable amount of the company, and there was some buying recently. Overall they seem reasonably aligned. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

