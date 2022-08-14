The Chairman of the Board of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM), Claudius Watts, Just Bought 3.8% More Shares

Potential CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) shareholders may wish to note that the Chairman of the Board, Claudius Watts, recently bought US$145k worth of stock, paying US$9.66 for each share. While that's a very decent purchase to our minds, it was proportionally a bit modest, boosting their holding by just 3.8%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At CommScope Holding Company

Notably, that recent purchase by Chairman of the Board Claudius Watts was not the only time they bought CommScope Holding Company shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$9.96 per share in a US$636k purchase. That implies that an insider found the current price of US$10.73 per share to be enticing. That means they have been optimistic about the company in the past, though they may have changed their mind. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. Happily, the CommScope Holding Company insiders decided to buy shares at close to current prices.

CommScope Holding Company insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. The average buy price was around US$8.46. We don't deny that it is nice to see insiders buying stock in the company. But we must note that the investments were made at well below today's share price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:COMM Insider Trading Volume August 14th 2022

Insider Ownership Of CommScope Holding Company

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. CommScope Holding Company insiders own about US$57m worth of shares. That equates to 2.5% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The CommScope Holding Company Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of CommScope Holding Company we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

