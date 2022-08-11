The Chairman of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA), William Berger, Just Sold 31% Of Their Holding

We wouldn't blame Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that William Berger, the Chairman recently netted about US$4.5m selling shares at an average price of US$30.04. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 31%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Sunnova Energy International

In fact, the recent sale by William Berger was the biggest sale of Sunnova Energy International shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$29.46. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Sunnova Energy International than they bought, over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:NOVA Insider Trading Volume August 11th 2022

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Does Sunnova Energy International Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Sunnova Energy International insiders own 2.2% of the company, worth about US$73m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Sunnova Energy International Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Be aware that Sunnova Energy International is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is concerning...

Of course Sunnova Energy International may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.