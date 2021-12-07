The Chairman & CEO of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT), Ernest Rady, Just Bought A Few More Shares

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Chairman & CEO, Ernest Rady, recently bought a whopping US$779k worth of stock, at a price of US$35.04. There's no denying a buy of that magnitude suggests conviction in a brighter future, although we do note that proportionally it only increased their holding by 0.3%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At American Assets Trust

In fact, the recent purchase by Chairman & CEO Ernest Rady was not their only acquisition of American Assets Trust shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$35.37 per share in a US$1.9m purchase. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$36.39. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. The good news for American Assets Trust share holders is that an insider was buying at near the current price. Ernest Rady was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Ernest Rady bought a total of 332.47k shares over the year at an average price of US$35.90. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:AAT Insider Trading Volume December 7th 2021

Insider Ownership of American Assets Trust

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. American Assets Trust insiders own about US$290m worth of shares (which is 10% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About American Assets Trust Insiders?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest American Assets Trust insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Looks promising! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with American Assets Trust (including 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

