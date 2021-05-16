The Chairman & CEO of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR), David Stetson, Just Bought 4.4% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Chairman & CEO, David Stetson, recently bought US$73k worth of stock, for US$14.52 per share. However, it only increased their shares held by 4.4%, and it wasn't a huge purchase by absolute value, either.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Michael Gorzynski for US$1.4m worth of shares, at about US$8.75 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$13.91. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months Alpha Metallurgical Resources insiders were buying shares, but not selling. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:AMR Insider Trading Volume May 16th 2021

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 12% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares, worth about US$31m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Alpha Metallurgical Resources Tell Us?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But we don't feel the same about the fact the company is making losses. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Alpha Metallurgical Resources we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.