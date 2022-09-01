The CFO, Senior VP & Secretary of Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:QRHC), Laurie Latham, Just Sold 43% Of Their Holding

We note that the Quest Resource Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:QRHC) CFO, Senior VP & Secretary, Laurie Latham, recently sold US$61k worth of stock for US$7.01 per share. It wasn't a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding by 43%. This does not instill confidence.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Quest Resource Holding

In fact, the recent sale by Laurie Latham was the biggest sale of Quest Resource Holding shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$6.29. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 4.63k shares worth US$18k. But insiders sold 8.73k shares worth US$61k. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NasdaqCM:QRHC Insider Trading Volume September 1st 2022

Does Quest Resource Holding Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Based on our data, Quest Resource Holding insiders have about 2.0% of the stock, worth approximately US$2.4m. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Quest Resource Holding Insiders?

Insider selling has just outweighed insider buying in the last three months. But the difference isn't enough to have us worried. Recent insider selling makes us a little nervous, in light of the broader picture of Quest Resource Holding insider transactions. We also note that, as far as we can see, insider ownership is fairly low, compared to other companies. If you are like me, you may want to think about whether this company will grow or shrink. Luckily, you can check this free report showing analyst forecasts for its future.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

