The CEO, President & Chairman of the Board of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY), Gregory Bentley, Just Bought A Few More Shares

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the CEO, President & Chairman of the Board, Gregory Bentley, recently bought a whopping US$1m worth of stock, at a price of US$47.54. While that only increased their holding size by 0.06%, it is still a big swing by our standards.

Bentley Systems Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Founder, Keith Bentley, for US$23m worth of shares, at about US$61.08 per share. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$46.65. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 26.35k shares for US$1.3m. But insiders sold 2.91m shares worth US$154m. In total, Bentley Systems insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:BSY Insider Trading Volume December 5th 2021

Insider Ownership of Bentley Systems

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Bentley Systems insiders own 45% of the company, worth about US$6.4b. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Bentley Systems Insider Transactions Indicate?

It's certainly positive to see the recent insider purchases. However, the longer term transactions are not so encouraging. Overall, we'd prefer see a more sustained buying from directors, but with a significant insider holding and more recent purchases, Bentley Systems insiders are reasonably well aligned, and optimistic for the future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Bentley Systems. For example - Bentley Systems has 4 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

