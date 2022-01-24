The CEO & Partner of Real Estate - New York of Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE), Bryan Donohoe, Just Sold 29% Of Their Holding

Anyone interested in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) should probably be aware that the CEO & Partner of Real Estate - New York, Bryan Donohoe, recently divested US$132k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$14.96 each. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 29% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Ares Commercial Real Estate

Notably, that recent sale by Bryan Donohoe is the biggest insider sale of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares that we've seen in the last year. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$14.22. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Insiders in Ares Commercial Real Estate didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:ACRE Insider Trading Volume January 24th 2022

Insider Ownership of Ares Commercial Real Estate

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 3.3% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares, worth about US$22m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Ares Commercial Real Estate Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Ares Commercial Real Estate makes money, and is growing profits. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that Ares Commercial Real Estate is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

