The CEO Of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Might See A Pay Rise On The Horizon

Shareholders will probably not be disappointed by the robust results at National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) recently and they will be keeping this in mind as they go into the AGM on 08 June 2021. They will probably be more interested in hearing the board discuss future initiatives to further improve the business as they vote on resolutions such as executive remuneration. We have prepared some analysis below and we show why we think CEO compensation looks decent with even the possibility for a raise.

Comparing National Vision Holdings, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$4.1b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$4.0m for the year to January 2021. That's a notable decrease of 11% on last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$744k.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations ranging from US$2.0b to US$6.4b, the reported median CEO total compensation was US$8.1m. That is to say, L. Fahs is paid under the industry median. Furthermore, L. Fahs directly owns US$28m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2021 2019 Proportion (2021) Salary US$744k US$919k 19% Other US$3.2m US$3.6m 81% Total Compensation US$4.0m US$4.5m 100%

On an industry level, around 15% of total compensation represents salary and 85% is other remuneration. National Vision Holdings is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

National Vision Holdings, Inc.'s Growth

NasdaqGS:EYE CEO Compensation June 2nd 2021

Over the past three years, National Vision Holdings, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 3.4% per year. In the last year, its revenue is up 3.2%.

We're not particularly impressed by the revenue growth, but we're happy with the modest EPS growth. Considering these factors we'd say performance has been pretty decent, though not amazing. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has National Vision Holdings, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 33% over three years, National Vision Holdings, Inc. shareholders would, in general, be reasonably content. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Overall, the company hasn't done too poorly performance-wise, but we would like to see some improvement. If it continues on the same road, shareholders might feel even more confident about their investment, and have little to no objections concerning CEO pay. In fact, strategic decisions that could impact the future of the business might be a far more interesting topic for investors as it would help them set their longer-term expectations.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. That's why we did some digging and identified 1 warning sign for National Vision Holdings that you should be aware of before investing.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

