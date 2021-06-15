The CEO Of Aspira Women's Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Might See A Pay Rise On The Horizon

Shareholders will be pleased by the robust performance of Aspira Women's Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) recently and this will be kept in mind in the upcoming AGM on 22 June 2021. They will probably be more interested in hearing the board discuss future initiatives to further improve the business as they vote on resolutions such as executive remuneration. Here is our take on why we think CEO compensation is fair and may even warrant a raise.

Comparing Aspira Women's Health Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

According to our data, Aspira Women's Health Inc. has a market capitalization of US$664m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth US$952k over the year to December 2020. This means that the compensation hasn't changed much from last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$400k.

On comparing similar companies from the same industry with market caps ranging from US$400m to US$1.6b, we found that the median CEO total compensation was US$3.0m. That is to say, Valerie Palmieri is paid under the industry median. Furthermore, Valerie Palmieri directly owns US$1.3m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$400k US$394k 42% Other US$552k US$548k 58% Total Compensation US$952k US$942k 100%

On an industry level, roughly 22% of total compensation represents salary and 78% is other remuneration. According to our research, Aspira Women's Health has allocated a higher percentage of pay to salary in comparison to the wider industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

A Look at Aspira Women's Health Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Aspira Women's Health Inc.'s earnings per share (EPS) grew 3.2% per year over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue changed by just 0.6%.

We generally like to see a little revenue growth, but the modest EPS growth gives us some relief. It's hard to reach a conclusion about business performance right now. This may be one to watch. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Aspira Women's Health Inc. Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Aspira Women's Health Inc. for providing a total return of 499% over three years. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

To Conclude...

The company's overall performance, while not bad, could be better. Assuming the business continues to grow at a good clip, few shareholders would raise any objections to the CEO's remuneration. Rather, investors would more likely want to engage on discussions related to key strategic initiatives and future growth opportunities for the company and set their longer-term expectations.

CEO pay is simply one of the many factors that need to be considered while examining business performance. We identified 5 warning signs for Aspira Women's Health (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

