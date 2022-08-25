The CEO & Executive Director of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC), Corning Painter, Just Bought 5.2% More Shares

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the CEO & Executive Director, Corning Painter, recently bought a whopping US$503k worth of stock, at a price of US$16.77. While that only increased their holding size by 5.2%, it is still a big swing by our standards.

Orion Engineered Carbons Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by CEO & Executive Director Corning Painter was not the only time they bought Orion Engineered Carbons shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$15.19 per share in a US$608k purchase. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$17.21. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Orion Engineered Carbons insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:OEC Insider Trading Volume August 25th 2022

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that Orion Engineered Carbons insiders own 6.2% of the company, worth about US$65m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The Orion Engineered Carbons Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Orion Engineered Carbons we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Orion Engineered Carbons (including 2 which are potentially serious).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

