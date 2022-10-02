The CEO & Director of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI), James Alexander Douglas, Just Bought A Few More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that James Alexander Douglas, the CEO & Director of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) recently shelled out US$100k to buy stock, at US$33.98 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At United Natural Foods

The Co-Founder & Director, Michael Funk, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$1.0m worth of shares at a price of US$51.14 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$34.37. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

In total, United Natural Foods insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below! NYSE:UNFI Insider Trading Volume October 2nd 2022

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Does United Natural Foods Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. United Natural Foods insiders own about US$24m worth of shares. That equates to 1.2% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About United Natural Foods Insiders?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. On the other hand the transaction history, over the last year, isn't so positive. We don't take much heart from transactions by United Natural Foods insiders over the last year. But they own a reasonable amount of the company, and there was some buying recently. In short they are likely aligned with shareholders. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing United Natural Foods. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for United Natural Foods (1 is a bit concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

But note: United Natural Foods may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.