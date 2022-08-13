The CEO & Director of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK), Thomas Gibbons, Just Sold 77% Of Their Holding

Some The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the CEO & Director, Thomas Gibbons, recently sold a substantial US$10m worth of stock at a price of US$43.24 per share. That diminished their holding by a very significant 77%, which arguably implies a strong desire to reallocate capital.

Bank of New York Mellon Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Thomas Gibbons was the biggest sale of Bank of New York Mellon shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$44.90). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was 77% of Thomas Gibbons's holding.

Bank of New York Mellon insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:BK Insider Trading Volume August 13th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Bank of New York Mellon

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It appears that Bank of New York Mellon insiders own 0.1% of the company, worth about US$48m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Bank of New York Mellon Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Bank of New York Mellon stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that Bank of New York Mellon is growing earnings. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Bank of New York Mellon that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

