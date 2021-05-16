The CEO & Director of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK), Thomas Gibbons, Just Sold 37% Of Their Holding

We wouldn't blame The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Thomas Gibbons, the CEO & Director recently netted about US$8.0m selling shares at an average price of US$51.46. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 37%, which is notable but not too bad.

Bank of New York Mellon Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Thomas Gibbons is the biggest insider sale of Bank of New York Mellon shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$51.78). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 37%of Thomas Gibbons's holding.

Bank of New York Mellon insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:BK Insider Trading Volume May 16th 2021

I will like Bank of New York Mellon better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Bank of New York Mellon insiders own about US$43m worth of shares. That equates to 0.09% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Bank of New York Mellon Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Bank of New York Mellon and we suggest you have a look.

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.