The CEO & Director of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW), Joseph Adams, Just Sold 49% Of Their Holding

Some FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the CEO & Director, Joseph Adams, recently sold a substantial US$1.3m worth of stock at a price of US$67.35 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 49% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At FS Bancorp

Notably, that recent sale by Joseph Adams is the biggest insider sale of FS Bancorp shares that we've seen in the last year. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$68.35. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 49% of Joseph Adams's stake.

In the last year FS Bancorp insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqCM:FSBW Insider Trading Volume May 1st 2021

Insider Ownership of FS Bancorp

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 8.2% of FS Bancorp shares, worth about US$23m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At FS Bancorp Tell Us?

An insider sold FS Bancorp shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since FS Bancorp is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing FS Bancorp. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for FS Bancorp (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

