The CEO & Director of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE), Gary Vogel, Just Bought 5.2% More Shares

Investors who take an interest in Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) should definitely note that the CEO & Director, Gary Vogel, recently paid US$18.10 per share to buy US$150k worth of the stock. Although the purchase only increased their holding by 5.2%, it is still a solid purchase in our view.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by CEO & Director Gary Vogel was not their only acquisition of Eagle Bulk Shipping shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$18.76 per share in a US$160k purchase. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$17.36. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares is very important. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Gary Vogel was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Gary Vogel purchased 21.29k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$17.61. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:EGLE Insider Trading Volume December 23rd 2020

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. From looking at our data, insiders own US$4.6m worth of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock, about 2.3% of the company. We prefer to see high levels of insider ownership.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Eagle Bulk Shipping Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. We would certainly prefer see higher levels of insider ownership but analysis of the insider transactions suggests that Eagle Bulk Shipping insiders are expecting a bright future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Eagle Bulk Shipping and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

