The CEO Change at Walgreens (WBA) Raises Questions but the Stock Can Still Bounce Back

This morning, Walgreen’s Boots Alliance (WBA) announced that they are “moving on” from the CEO that they hired two years ago, Roz Brewer. It is a move that raises questions on multiple levels and that can be interpreted in many different ways. The stock is down slightly in early trading this morning, on a day on which the major indices are all trading quite significantly higher. That suggests that the market sees it as a negative for the stock, but arguments can be made on both sides as to what it means in a broader context.

For some, it will be evidence that CEOs are not completely unaccountable, and therefore deserve their often outsized salaries. After all, the stock has lost a lot of ground, as can be seen from the 1-year chart above, so replacing Brewer can easily be justified. However, if you look at the chart for Walgreen’s’ principal rival, CVS (CVS), below, it looks as if Brewer’s inability to keep the stock afloat is more about the state of retail pharmacy generally in a post-pandemic world, where the rush to get vaccinated has dissipated, than it is about anything done by the CEO.

For others it will be yet more evidence that only a certain type of CEO is really accountable. Brewer is a woman of color, which gives that accusation a ring of truth. However, the CVS CEO is also female, and the temporary replacement at WBA is a woman too, so the gender argument is a bit weak. That still leaves the race issue hanging out there, of course. Firing (or "moving on from") one of the very few black female CEOs when so many old white men retain their jobs as they drive companies into the ground results in what you might call “unfortunate optics,” for sure. But, based on who the temporary replacement is and the stated ambitions of WBA for the future, there are some more likely reasons for the change than Brewer’s race.

Walgreens, like CVS before them, are trying to position themselves as a healthcare company rather than a retailer. That is why they recently bought Summit Health and the primary care provider VillageMD and have a deal with the specialty pharmacy company, Shields Health, among others. What they seem to be aiming for is the kind of vertical integration achieved by CVS. That company can now write prescriptions in their “Minute Clinic” locations and other primary care facilities they own, fill them at their pharmacies or through Caremark, the specialty pharmacy they operate, then pay themselves if the patient has Aetna insurance, also now a CVS company.

Obviously, for CVS, that is a good business model, and one that others might want to emulate. So, the experience and area of expertise of Brewer, formerly of Walmart (WMT) and Starbucks (SBUX), and her replacement, Ginger Graham, a former pharma CEO, is probably a more important factor here than anything. One thing that could be questioned, though, is how long that business model can exist without attracting the attention of regulators. Joe Biden’s FTC has been very active in all areas, and healthcare is a particular area of interest to the administration. So, should the Democrats retain the Presidency next year, a challenge of that level of vertical integration in healthcare would be a possibility.

For now, though, reinventing drug stores as just one component of integrated healthcare companies makes sense, at least from the corporate perspective, and Graham’s experience in that field is better suited to WBA going down that path than Brewer’s. On that basis, while the initial market reaction to the change is negative, a bounce back before too long looks likely.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.