The CEO, CFO & Director of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI), Snehal Patel, Just Bought A Few More Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Snehal Patel, the CEO, CFO & Director of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) recently shelled out US$100k to buy stock, at US$36.98 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, by either a percentage standpoint or absolute value, it can be seen as a good sign.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Greenwich LifeSciences

In fact, the recent purchase by CEO, CFO & Director Snehal Patel was not their only acquisition of Greenwich LifeSciences shares this year. Earlier in the year, they paid US$5.75 per share in a US$657k purchase. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of US$32.60. While it does suggest insiders consider the stock undervalued at lower prices, this transaction doesn't tell us much about what they think of current prices.

Greenwich LifeSciences insiders may have bought shares in the last year, but they didn't sell any. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:GLSI Insider Trading Volume April 16th 2021

There are always plenty of stocks that insiders are buying. So if that suits your style you could check each stock one by one or you could take a look at this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership of Greenwich LifeSciences

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Greenwich LifeSciences insiders own 78% of the company, worth about US$241m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Greenwich LifeSciences Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. We also take confidence from the longer term picture of insider transactions. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about Greenwich LifeSciences. Nice! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Greenwich LifeSciences. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Greenwich LifeSciences that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

But note: Greenwich LifeSciences may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.