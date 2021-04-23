The Centrus Energy (NYSEMKT:LEU) Share Price Is Up 525% And Shareholders Are Delighted

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSEMKT:LEU) shareholders might be concerned after seeing the share price drop 19% in the last month. But that doesn't undermine the fantastic longer term performance (measured over five years). In fact, during that period, the share price climbed 525%. Impressive! Arguably, the recent fall is to be expected after such a strong rise. Of course what matters most is whether the business can improve itself sustainably, thus justifying a higher price.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the five years of share price growth, Centrus Energy moved from a loss to profitability. That kind of transition can be an inflection point that justifies a strong share price gain, just as we have seen here. Since the company was unprofitable five years ago, but not three years ago, it's worth taking a look at the returns in the last three years, too. Indeed, the Centrus Energy share price has gained 466% in three years. Meanwhile, EPS is up 0.4% per year. This EPS growth is lower than the 78% average annual increase in the share price over three years. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did three years ago.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

AMEX:LEU Earnings Per Share Growth April 23rd 2021

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends, available here..

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Centrus Energy has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 242% in the last twelve months. That's better than the annualised return of 44% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Centrus Energy (1 is a bit concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

