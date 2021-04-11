The CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) Share Price Is Up 50% And Shareholders Are Holding On

On average, over time, stock markets tend to rise higher. This makes investing attractive. But if you choose that path, you're going to buy some stocks that fall short of the market. Over the last year the CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) share price is up 50%, but that's less than the broader market return. Unfortunately the longer term returns are not so good, with the stock falling 16% in the last three years.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year CDK Global grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 33%. The share price gain of 50% certainly outpaced the EPS growth. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it a year ago.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NasdaqGS:CDK Earnings Per Share Growth April 11th 2021

We know that CDK Global has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think CDK Global will grow revenue in the future.

A Different Perspective

CDK Global shareholders gained a total return of 52% during the year. But that was short of the market average. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 4% per year over five year. This suggests the company might be improving over time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand CDK Global better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for CDK Global you should know about.

We will like CDK Global better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.