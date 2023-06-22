The Catawba Nation Is Seeking Seasoned Banking Regulators To Help Grow Their Bitcoin-Friendly Jurisdiction

The Catawba Nation, a sovereign federally recognized tribal government, has established the Catawba Digital Economic Zone (CDEZ), a special jurisdiction within the Catawba Reservation in South Carolina, aimed at empowering emerging digital technology companies, including Bitcoin companies. The CDEZ has recently achieved a significant milestone with the enactment of the Banking and Financial Services Code, a comprehensive legal framework that combines the best practices from the financial codes of South Dakota, North Dakota and Wyoming.

The CDEZ Banking Commission, an integral part of the regulatory landscape within the jurisdiction, is now seeking experienced banking regulators and financial experts to shape the future of the zone's banking practices. The commission's responsibilities include authorizing banking operations, granting bank charters and ensuring competitive equality among financial institutions. Additionally, the commission will oversee various aspects of bank operations such as mergers, branch openings and closings and changes in location, with periodic examinations to ensure regulatory compliance.

"The Catawba Digital Economic Zone offers a unique opportunity for seasoned banking regulators to contribute to the development of a robust digital banking system," said a press release shared with Bitcoin Magazine. "We are seeking applicants with expertise in policymaking, financial regulations and banking to harmonize traditional and digital banking practices while fostering innovation."

The CDEZ's invitation to potential regulators and financial experts highlights its commitment to maintaining the integrity and stability of the financial sector within the zone. The commission holds the authority to enforce disciplinary actions, including the removal of individuals engaged in unlawful banking activities or unsafe practices. This emphasis on regulatory compliance underscores the CDEZ's dedication to upholding high standards within the financial industry.

Applicants interested in becoming Banking Commissioners for the CDEZ can submit recommendations and applications through various channels, including the CDEZ Discord Server, an online form available on their website, or via email (contact@zoneauthority.io). The Catawba Nation encourages seasoned professionals with a background in policymaking, financial regulations and banking to apply and review the Catawba Banking And Financial Services Code Guide for more information.

With the establishment of the Catawba Digital Economic Zone and the call for experienced banking regulators, this innovative jurisdiction seeks to leverage its unique position to attract Bitcoin companies and foster a modern economy driven by responsible innovation and consumer protection.

