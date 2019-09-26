The Catalyst of a Trade War's End May Be Underwhelming

(0:20) - Ending The U.S. and China Trade War

(4:15) - Is The Market Still Bullish In Face of This Uncertaintly

(5:50) - John Blank’s Top Stock Picks

1. Let’s get right to it. You actually have three possible solutions.

2. You also have three possible scenarios that could play out also, correct?

3. What are the probabilities of success for these?

4. Is Trade currently the biggest hurdle for the global economy?

5. But the stock market is still in Bull mode. Does that surprise you?

6. The longer this lingers will we see more and more investors moving to the sidelines?

7. Looking forward do you see any possible solutions coming from the Mid-October meeting of the U.S. and China?

8. Talking stocks, you’re eyeing up Roche Holding AG (RHHBY), Rent-A-Center (RCII) and Avery Dennison (AVY).

That’s the latest on the Global Markets with Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo

