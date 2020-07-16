The Case for Investing in International Stocks

Right now, it is extremely hard for Americans to travel internationally. If you do, most countries impose a quarantine period on arrival due to the U.S.'s unenviable position as the leader in coronavirus infection rates and deaths. There are, however, no such restrictions on your cash and the reasons for the quarantine orders are exactly why investors should consider sending some of their money on an overseas trip.

There is a big domestic bias in the U.S. when it comes to investing. America accounts for around twenty-four percent of the world’s GDP and U.S. stocks represent just under fifty percent of global equity valuations, and yet U.S. investors on average keep around ninety percent of their invested money at home.

That number is, most of the time, completely understandable in a lot of ways. Investors in most countries favor familiarity anyway, and the U.S. has the advantages of good corporate transparency and a generally strong, dynamic economy. You don’t even need to invest overseas to get exposure to global either. Around forty-three percent of the total S&P 500 revenue comes from overseas, making it quite possible to get some international exposure without specifically owning foreign stocks.

The problem with that in the current environment, though, is that the majority of business for most U.S. companies is still in the U.S. at a time when America is being gripped by a massive wave of coronavirus. Based on recent news, that looks unlikely to change soon either. Meanwhile, much of the rest of the developed world is still showing gradual improvement in their numbers.

The disparity between the two charts below is actually quite shocking, but if you go to this Worldometers.info page and compare to others you will find that it looks pretty much the same against most other countries. There are a number of possible explanations for that but, whatever the reason, the simple fact is that the U.S. is doing a lot worse in the battle against Covid-19’s spread than many others.

Unless you believe the wishful thinking of politicians over actual medical and research professionals regarding the timing of a vaccine, why would you keep all of your money invested in a country that looks like it is headed for another lockdown?

You might think that the disparity in new infection rates would lead to overseas stocks performing better so far this year than domestic, but you would be wrong. The S&P 500 ETF SPY is down 3.18% YTD, while the Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS), for example, is down 6.43%. The infection rates, and therefore the economic prospects elsewhere in the world, are on a better trajectory than here in the U.S., but equities are more expensive here.

As to what to actually buy, there are a lot of options.

Most major fund management companies offer something that tracks the MSCI International Stock Index or similar benchmarks. iShares features IXUS, SPDR offers CWI, just to name two examples. The aforementioned VXUS and Vanguard’s other, similar fund, VEU would be my choices because when choosing an ETF, I look first at the expense ratio and the 0.08% of the Vanguard funds makes them attractive on that basis.

Whichever you choose, though, if you believe that coronavirus is still a major threat to economic stability, then it makes no sense to have all of your money invested in a country where the virus is running rampant when there are other choices available. It makes a lot more sense to invest at least some of your funds in places that seem to have it under control, at least for now.

I know that this will upset a lot of patriotic Americans, but this is not about your love of America. It is about your love of your money. If the second wave of Covid-19 leads to another shutdown and another blow to an already weak economy, the YTD performance gap between U.S. and overseas equities won’t just close, it will flip completely. That makes sending some of your money overseas look like a smart idea.

