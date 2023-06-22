It's been a good year so far for gold – up almost 9%, narrowly beating the S&P 500. So, in “The Case for Gold”, 3EDGE’s Chief Investment Strategist Fritz Folts and CEO/CIO Steve Cucchiaro discuss:

• Why might investors consider holding some gold as a long-term strategic investment?

• How has this commodity as an asset class performed versus other asset classes over an extended period?

• Given today’s environment, how should investors think about including gold in their portfolios?

