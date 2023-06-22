News & Insights

June 22, 2023 — 08:27 am EDT

It's been a good year so far for gold – up almost 9%, narrowly beating the S&P 500. So, in “The Case for Gold”, 3EDGE’s Chief Investment Strategist Fritz Folts and CEO/CIO Steve Cucchiaro discuss: 

• Why might investors consider holding some gold as a long-term strategic investment? 

• How has this commodity as an asset class performed versus other asset classes over an extended period?

• Given today’s environment, how should investors think about including gold in their portfolios?

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

