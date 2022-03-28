The Case for Event Drive Investments

The yield curve inverting has dominated headlines recently for good reason; it’s the only economic indicator that has a perfect track record of predicting a recession.

A steepening yield curve, generally speaking, means that investors have solid expectations for economic activity. A flattening yield curve means the opposite, which is where we find ourselves today, according to Virtus Investment Partners. Shorter-term rates are surging higher as traders prepare for a number of rate hikes this year. Longer-term rates aren’t rising as fast, possibly signaling that investors expect that higher rates will slow down the economy.

The indicator is observed when shorter-term rates are above longer-term ones, and every time that’s happened since 1955, the economy went into a recession between six and 24 months later, according to Virtus.

“Aside from just signaling, the shape of the yield curve does have real-world implications. Rising short-term rates make it more expensive for people to borrow money, whether for a mortgage or a small business loan or whatever,” Virtus wrote in an insight. “Compounding problems, at least theoretically, is that when the curve flattens, banks, who borrow short and lend long, see their margins crimped and might be less willing to extend credit.”

The current shape of the yield curve, however, is a signal of what is already known to investors: Inflation is too hot, and growth is going to moderate.

